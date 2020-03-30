Washable Marker: A step for greener future of world

Washable markers are drawing tools which are the preferred choice for children who generally stain their clothes or body with marks. Marks from washable markers can be easily erased from walls, skin, tables, and clothes by using a wet sponge across the surface. Washable markers are perfect for home and classroom use, since they never stain a surface permanently. Washable markers are made by a variety of companies and are used in homes and classrooms where children create artwork. Some markers are scented as well.

Demand for eco-friendly products has increased due to increasing environmental consciousness and concern for a healthy environment. Most writing and marking instruments are made from non-biodegradable raw materials such as plastics, and thereby are harmful to the environment. Excess usage of these plastic materials can increase the toxicity in the air, soil, and water. In order to tackle these issues, companies in the writing and marking instruments market are focused on using eco-friendly alternatives such as bamboo, recycled paper, and certified wood.

Most of the companies are trying to decrease their carbon footprint across the value chain of suppliers and customers. This is increasing the demand for eco-friendly biodegradable marking and writing instruments. Some of the examples of such products include the innovative eco-friendly pencils, pens, markers

The global washable marker market can be segmented based on washability, end-user, distribution channel, and region. Based on washability, the washable marker market can be classified into Basic Washable, and Super Washable. Based on end-user, the washable marker market can be classified into children and professionals. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline distribution channel. The offline channel of distribution can be further classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores. Many online retail stores create events to increase sales through promotions, targeting the children’s segment. The seamless shopping experience with the dominance of private label brands and rising internet penetration is encouraging consumers to buy washable markers online.

Based on region, the global washable marker market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to the growing demand for writing instruments from households, schools, and corporates. Crayola LLC, based in the U.S, is a major player operating in North America. Bic Corp and Faber-Castell USA Inc., also holds a significant share in the North American washable marker market. The washable marker market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising population of youngsters. Also, with the rising disposable income, standard of living is improving in this region, which has resulted in increasing per capita spending on education and on creative expression products.

Countries considered under the Asia Pacific region for the study of washable markers include India, China, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific which includes Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore. The rising demand for washable markers in most of the corporate offices is expected to fuel the growth of the washable marker market in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the global washable marker market includes Stabilo International GMBH (Germany), Faber-Castell (Germany), Crayola LLC (US), BIC Group (France), Newell Brands (US), Carioca S.p.a (US), Liqui-Mark (US), Dri Mark Products Inc. (US), Luxor Group (India), and F.I.L.A. – Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A (Italy).