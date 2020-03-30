Water-Soluble Paints By Applications, Trends, Technologies, Opportunities and Forecast Report 2019-2026

Global Water-Soluble Paints Market report offers the latest industry trends, technological innovations and forecast market data. A deep-dive of Global Water-Soluble Paints Market industry based on market size, Global Water-Soluble Paints Market growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

Asian Paints

Nippon

PPG Industries

Sherwin Williams

Valspar

Axalta

Benjamin Moore

Berger Paints

Brillux

DAW Caparol

Diamond Vogel

Dulux Australia

Dunn Edwards

Jotun

Kansai

Materis

Meffert

Nippon

Tikkurila Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Polyacrylate-Based/Acrylic Water-Soluble Paints

Polyester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Alkyd-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Epoxy-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Epoxy-Ester-Based Water-Soluble Paints Segment by Application

Architecture

General Industrial

Automotive

Wood

Table of Contents

Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Water-Soluble Paints Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-Soluble Paints

1.2 Water-Soluble Paints Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyacrylate-Based/Acrylic Water-Soluble Paints

1.2.3 Polyester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.2.4 Alkyd-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.2.5 Epoxy-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.2.6 Epoxy-Ester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.3 Water-Soluble Paints Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Architecture

1.3.3 General Industrial

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Wood

1.4 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Size

1.5.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Water-Soluble Paints Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Water-Soluble Paints Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water-Soluble Paints Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Water-Soluble Paints Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Water-Soluble Paints Production

3.4.1 North America Water-Soluble Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Production

3.5.1 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Water-Soluble Paints Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Water-Soluble Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Water-Soluble Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Water-Soluble Paints Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-Soluble Paints Business

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Asian Paints

7.2.1 Asian Paints Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Asian Paints Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon

7.3.1 Nippon Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PPG Industries

7.4.1 PPG Industries Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PPG Industries Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sherwin Williams

7.5.1 Sherwin Williams Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sherwin Williams Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Valspar

7.6.1 Valspar Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Valspar Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Axalta

7.7.1 Axalta Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Axalta Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Benjamin Moore

7.8.1 Benjamin Moore Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Benjamin Moore Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Berger Paints

7.9.1 Berger Paints Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Berger Paints Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Brillux

7.10.1 Brillux Water-Soluble Paints Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Water-Soluble Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Brillux Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 DAW Caparol

7.12 Diamond Vogel

7.13 Dulux Australia

7.14 Dunn Edwards

7.15 Jotun

7.16 Kansai

7.17 Materis

7.18 Meffert

7.19 Nippon

7.20 Tikkurila

8 Water-Soluble Paints Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water-Soluble Paints Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water-Soluble Paints

8.4 Water-Soluble Paints Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Water-Soluble Paints Distributors List

9.3 Water-Soluble Paints Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Forecast

11.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Water-Soluble Paints Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

