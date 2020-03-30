Waterproof Breathable Textile By Technology, New Innovations, Future Guidelines, Key Players, Trends and Forecast 2019 to 2026

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market report offers the latest industry trends, technological innovations and forecast market data. A deep-dive of Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market industry based on market size, Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

APT Fabrics

Clariant

Columbia Sportswear

Dow Corning

General Electric

Heartland Textiles

HeiQ Materials

Helly Hansen

Huntsman Textile Effects

Jack Wolfskin

Lowe Alpine International

Marmot Mountain

Mitsui

Mountain Hardwear

Nextec Applications

Nike

P2i

Patagonia

Polartec

Rudolf

Schoeller Technologies

SympaTex Technologies

Tanatex Chemicals

The North Face

TORAY INDUSTRIES

W. L. Gore & Associates Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Polyurethane

Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyester Microfilament Yarns

Fluoropolymers

Others Segment by Application

Shopping Mall

Outdoor Sports Supermarket

Others

Table of Contents

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Breathable Textile

1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

1.2.4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

1.2.5 Polyester Microfilament Yarns

1.2.6 Fluoropolymers

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shopping Mall

1.3.3 Outdoor Sports Supermarket

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Production

3.4.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Production

3.5.1 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Waterproof Breathable Textile Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Waterproof Breathable Textile Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproof Breathable Textile Business

7.1 APT Fabrics

7.1.1 APT Fabrics Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 APT Fabrics Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Clariant

7.2.1 Clariant Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Clariant Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Columbia Sportswear

7.3.1 Columbia Sportswear Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Columbia Sportswear Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dow Corning

7.4.1 Dow Corning Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dow Corning Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 General Electric

7.5.1 General Electric Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 General Electric Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Heartland Textiles

7.6.1 Heartland Textiles Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Heartland Textiles Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 HeiQ Materials

7.7.1 HeiQ Materials Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 HeiQ Materials Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Helly Hansen

7.8.1 Helly Hansen Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Helly Hansen Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Huntsman Textile Effects

7.9.1 Huntsman Textile Effects Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Huntsman Textile Effects Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jack Wolfskin

7.10.1 Jack Wolfskin Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jack Wolfskin Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Lowe Alpine International

7.12 Marmot Mountain

7.13 Mitsui

7.14 Mountain Hardwear

7.15 Nextec Applications

7.16 Nike

7.17 P2i

7.18 Patagonia

7.19 Polartec

7.20 Rudolf

7.21 Schoeller Technologies

7.22 SympaTex Technologies

7.23 Tanatex Chemicals

7.24 The North Face

7.25 TORAY INDUSTRIES

7.26 W. L. Gore & Associates

8 Waterproof Breathable Textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waterproof Breathable Textile

8.4 Waterproof Breathable Textile Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Distributors List

9.3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Forecast

11.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

