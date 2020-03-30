Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Worldwide Analysis Of Diarrhea and Constipation Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for diarrhea and constipation. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for diarrhea and constipation, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Diarrhea is a contagious gastrointestinal infection occurring mostly due to unhygienic conditions. Diarrhea may be related to a viral or bacterial infection and is sometimes the result of food poisoning. Symptoms include nausea, abdominal pain, cramping, bloating, dehydration, fever, bloody stools, frequent urge to evacuate the bowels and incontinence. There are 54 products in development for this indication and molecular targets present in the pipeline landscape include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator and glucagon like peptide 2 receptor.

Constipation refers to the infrequent or difficult passing of stool. Constipation occurs when bowel movements become difficult or less frequent. Symptoms of constipation include swollen abdomen or abdominal pain, pain and vomiting.

The predisposing factors include eating disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, and hypothyroidism, overuse of laxatives (stool softeners) which, over time, weaken the bowel muscles, stress, inadequate water intake and inadequate fiber in the diet. There are 25 products in development for this indication and molecular targets present in the pipeline landscape include 5-hydroxytryptamine receptor 4 and heat stable enterotoxin receptor.

Companies operating in this pipeline space include Synthetic Biologics, Allergan and Ardelyx.

