3D Printing for Healthcare Market Business Opportunities, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023 Bio-Rad Laboratories, EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, Stratasys Inc., Organovo, SOLS, Simbionix, Metamason, RegenHU Ltd., Youbionic and Others

3-D printing, also called additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition approach to provide bodily objects from a three-dimensional digital report. The 3-D printing technology caters to the growing demands of personalised hospital treatment via presenting customized scientific gadgets primarily based on man or woman wishes. further, it permits surgeons to plot surgical procedures, which in turn facilitates to reduce the operative risks concerned in the course of complex procedures, hazard of contamination, and reduce the duration of anesthesia exposure. this would permit sufferers to recover faster and decrease the health center live duration. in addition, 3-d printing era might facilitate surgeons to enhance the achievement rate of complicated strategies. furthermore, this technology has revolutionized preclinical drug trying out with the aid of facilitating testing on 3-d published organs as an opportunity to animal testing. The recent achievement in the 3-d printing of capsules has opened new avenues for the 3-d printing generation for use within the pharmaceutical enterprise.

Major Players in 3D Printing for Healthcare or Genome Engineering market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

EnvisionTEC

Materialise NV

Stratasys Inc.

Organovo

SOLS

Simbionix

Metamason

RegenHU Ltd.

Youbionic

Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd

3D Matters Pte Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation (3DS)

Ekso Bionics

Roche Pharmaceuticals

Renishaw plc.

Market size by Product

Extrusion

Photo-polymerization

Laser Beam Melting

Others

Market size by End User

Medical Devices

Bio-printing

Others

Major Regions play vital role in 3D Printing for Healthcare market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents –

1 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Overview

2 Global Economic Impact on 3D Printing for Healthcare Industry

3 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Competition by Manufacturers

4 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

6 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

7 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Market Analysis by Application

8 Global 3D Printing for Healthcare Manufacturers Analysis

