AI in Healthcare Industry Outlook to 2023 – ABB ltd., control4 corporation, crestron electronics Inc., Honeywell international Inc., Ingersoll rand Plc., Johnson control, legrand SA, lutron electronics co. Inc.

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that AI in Healthcare will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Request for Sample of Global AI in Healthcare Market 2018 Research Report: https://www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=234971

Major Market Players

NVIDIA, Google, IBM, Microsoft, General Vision, Enlitic, Next IT, Welltok, ICarbonX, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, GE, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Careskore, Zephyr Health, Oncora Medical, Sentrian, Bay Labs, Deep Genomics, Cloudmedx

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Ask for Customized Report: https://researchreportsinc.com/enquiry?id=234971

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Precision Medicine

In-Patient Care and Hospital Management

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Virtual Assistant

Wearables

Research

Directly Get Corporate Report: https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=234971&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global AI in Healthcare consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of AI in Healthcare market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global AI in Healthcare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI in Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of AI in Healthcare sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

About Us:

Research Reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide.

Contact Us:

David

Sales Manager,

US / Canada Toll Free: +18554192424

UK: +4403308087757

Email: [email protected]