Airtame unlocks better collaboration with Samsung Flip

Airtame and Samsung Flip are both easy-to-use, innovative solutions. Pairing the two together with this simple trick can help open up for better collaboration

COPENHAGEN – February 26, 2019: Airtame, a Danish company that produces a wireless screen sharing solution for both business and education sectors, offers an innovative solution to get the most out of the interactive touch panel, Samsung Flip.

Airtame is used for wireless presentation on TVs, projectors, and external monitors. It’s a solution that fosters a collaborative work environment in offices as well as classrooms. The Samsung Flip is a 55-inch screen that doubles as both a TV and an interactive smart panel – and the display can ‘flip’/rotate 90 degrees.

Using other collaborative tools – such as the Samsung Flip – together with Airtame opens up a world of new possibilities for teamwork and innovation.

To get the best out of both worlds, using Airtame with Samsung Flip allows the screen to be functional with iOS devices, a hack that is described in detail here.

“Separately, both Airtame and the Samsung Flip are best-in-class AV solutions that work seamlessly in collaborative environments. Together, each solution lifts the other up to a higher level of productivity, creativity, and teamwork. That’s why we’ve found the perfect ‘hack’ to pair the two together in a match made in heaven,” says Phillip Hornehoej, Account Manager at Airtame.

Airtame started out as a record-­breaking crowdfunding campaign in 2014. Since then, Airtame has grown into a company with over 90 people from across the world and have sold more than 120,000 devices.

Find out more about the Airtame product in this short video:

