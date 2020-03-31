Anti-Static Agents Market Size, Market Share, Application, Global Analysis, Regional Outlook,Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Anti-Static Agents Market -New Research Report Announced with business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Global Anti-Static Agents Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 6.1% over the forecast period and reach worth around 600 Million US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Anti-Static Agents Market“ is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Anti-Static Agents Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Anti-Static Agents Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

An antistatic agent is a compound used for treatment of materials or their surfaces in order to reduce or eliminate buildup of static electricity. Static charge may be generated by the triboelectric effect or by a non-contact process using a high voltage power source. Static charge may be introduced on a surface as part of an in-mold label printing process.

Availability of economic labor force in developing countries in Africa is expected to gain attention of various market players. This trend is expected to help develop the regional market over the next seven years. North America played a significant role in the overall industry. U.S. showed increase in demand for anti-static agents over the past few years.

This report focuses on Anti-Static Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Static Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

BASF

Akzo Nobel

DuPont

Croda International

A. Schulman

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Segment by Application

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textile

Other

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Anti-Static Agents Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Anti-Static Agents Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Anti-Static Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Static Agents

1.2 Anti-Static Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

1.2.3 Glycerol Monostearate

1.2.4 Diethanolamides

1.3 Anti-Static Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Anti-Static Agents Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Textile

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Anti-Static Agents Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Anti-Static Agents Market Size

1.5.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Anti-Static Agents Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Anti-Static Agents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Anti-Static Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Anti-Static Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Anti-Static Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Anti-Static Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Anti-Static Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Anti-Static Agents Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Anti-Static Agents Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Anti-Static Agents Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Anti-Static Agents Production

3.4.1 North America Anti-Static Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Anti-Static Agents Production

3.5.1 Europe Anti-Static Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Anti-Static Agents Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Anti-Static Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Anti-Static Agents Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Anti-Static Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Anti-Static Agents Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Anti-Static Agents Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Anti-Static Agents Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Anti-Static Agents Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Anti-Static Agents Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Anti-Static Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Anti-Static Agents Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Anti-Static Agents Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Anti-Static Agents Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Anti-Static Agents Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-Static Agents Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Akzo Nobel

7.3.1 Akzo Nobel Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Akzo Nobel Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DuPont Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Croda International

7.5.1 Croda International Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Croda International Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 A. Schulman

7.6.1 A. Schulman Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 A. Schulman Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Arkema

7.7.1 Arkema Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Arkema Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Evonik Industries

7.8.1 Evonik Industries Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Evonik Industries Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Solvay

7.9.1 Solvay Anti-Static Agents Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Anti-Static Agents Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Solvay Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Anti-Static Agents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Anti-Static Agents Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Anti-Static Agents

8.4 Anti-Static Agents Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Anti-Static Agents Distributors List

9.3 Anti-Static Agents Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Anti-Static Agents Market Forecast

11.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Anti-Static Agents Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Anti-Static Agents Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Anti-Static Agents Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Anti-Static Agents Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Anti-Static Agents Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Anti-Static Agents Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Anti-Static Agents Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Anti-Static Agents Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Anti-Static Agents Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Anti-Static Agents Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Anti-Static Agents Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

