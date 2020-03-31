Anti-Viral Drugs Market 2018 Segmented by Top Companies like: F. Hoffmann-La Roche GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s
Anti-viral drugs are medicines which are used specially for treating viral infections. Most anti-viral drugs are used for particular viral infections, similar to antibiotics, while a broad-spectrum anti-viral drug is effective against a varied range of viruses. Antiviral drugs do not kill their target pathogen, instead they inhibit the development of those viruses. The global anti-viral drugs market is projected to register a moderate growth rate in the pharmaceutical market and which is anticipated to increase due to rise in awareness level, increase in the diseased population and introduction of new drugs with improved efficacy.
Antiviral drugs are a class of medication used specifically for treating viral infections rather than bacterial ones
Segmentation by product type:
Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor
Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
Protease Inhibitor
Segmentation by application:
HIV
Hepatitis
HSV
Influenza
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
GlaxoSmithKline
Bristol-Myers-Squibb
AbbVie
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co
Aurobindo Pharma
Cipla
Dr Reddy’s
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Anti-Viral Drugs Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Anti-Viral Drugs by Players
4 Anti-Viral Drugs by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Anti-Viral Drugs Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche News
12.2 GlaxoSmithKline
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.2.3 GlaxoSmithKline Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 GlaxoSmithKline News
12.3 Bristol-Myers-Squibb
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.3.3 Bristol-Myers-Squibb Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Bristol-Myers-Squibb News
12.4 AbbVie
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.4.3 AbbVie Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 AbbVie News
12.5 Johnson & Johnson
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Johnson & Johnson News
12.6 Merck & Co
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.6.3 Merck & Co Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Merck & Co News
12.7 Aurobindo Pharma
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.7.3 Aurobindo Pharma Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Aurobindo Pharma News
12.8 Cipla
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.8.3 Cipla Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Cipla News
12.9 Dr Reddy’s
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Anti-Viral Drugs Product Offered
12.9.3 Dr Reddy’s Anti-Viral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Dr Reddy’s News
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Anti-Viral Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Anti-Viral Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Anti-Viral Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Anti-Viral Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Anti-Viral Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
