Antifouling Coating Market 2018-2025 Top Companies, Trends & Growth Factors and Detail Research for Business Development

Global Antifouling Coating Market report published by Ameco Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2018-2025.

Global Antifouling Coating Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period and reach worth around 2.9 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Antifouling Coating Market“ is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Antifouling Coating Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Antifouling Coating Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Antifouling coatings are specialized paints applied to the ship’s hull to slow the marine growth on the underwater area which can affect the vessels performance and durability. In addition to preventing marine growth, the hull coating can also act as a barrier against hull corrosion that will degrade and weaken the metal. It also improves the flow of water passing the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market, accounting for over 85% of the global volume in 2014. Shipbuilding activities are robust in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Philippines. This is expected to result in the dominance of Asia-Pacific within the shipbuilding sector, thereby driving demand for antifouling paints in the region. Moreover, increasing expenditure for the exploration and production of crude oil & natural gas in China, India and Thailand are expected to further fuel demand for these paints in drilling rigs & production platforms.

This report focuses on Antifouling Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antifouling Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Hempel

PPG Industries

Chugoku Marine Paints

Jotun

Sherwin-Williams

Pettit Paint

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

Kansai Paint Marine

PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings

Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings

Nano Antifouling Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts & Other Boats

Others

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Antifouling Coating Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Antifouling Coating Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Antifouling Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antifouling Coating

1.2 Antifouling Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings

1.2.3 Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings

1.2.4 Nano Antifouling Coatings

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Antifouling Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Antifouling Coating Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shipping Vessels

1.3.3 Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

1.3.4 Fishing Boats

1.3.5 Yachts & Other Boats

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Antifouling Coating Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Antifouling Coating Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Antifouling Coating Market Size

1.5.1 Global Antifouling Coating Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Antifouling Coating Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Antifouling Coating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Antifouling Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Antifouling Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Antifouling Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Antifouling Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antifouling Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Antifouling Coating Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Antifouling Coating Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Antifouling Coating Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Antifouling Coating Production

3.4.1 North America Antifouling Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Antifouling Coating Production

3.5.1 Europe Antifouling Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Antifouling Coating Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Antifouling Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Antifouling Coating Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Antifouling Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Antifouling Coating Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Antifouling Coating Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Antifouling Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Antifouling Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Antifouling Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Antifouling Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Antifouling Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Antifouling Coating Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Antifouling Coating Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Antifouling Coating Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Antifouling Coating Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Antifouling Coating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antifouling Coating Business

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hempel

7.2.1 Hempel Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hempel Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PPG Industries Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Chugoku Marine Paints

7.4.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jotun

7.5.1 Jotun Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jotun Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sherwin-Williams

7.6.1 Sherwin-Williams Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sherwin-Williams Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Pettit Paint

7.7.1 Pettit Paint Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Pettit Paint Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

7.8.1 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kansai Paint Marine

7.9.1 Kansai Paint Marine Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kansai Paint Marine Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings)

7.10.1 PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings) Antifouling Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Antifouling Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings) Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Antifouling Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Antifouling Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antifouling Coating

8.4 Antifouling Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Antifouling Coating Distributors List

9.3 Antifouling Coating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Antifouling Coating Market Forecast

11.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Antifouling Coating Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Antifouling Coating Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Antifouling Coating Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Antifouling Coating Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Antifouling Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Antifouling Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Antifouling Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Antifouling Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Antifouling Coating Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Antifouling Coating Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

