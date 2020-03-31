Armored Vehicle Market Global Size,Industry Growth, Latest Trend and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Armored Vehicle Market Report is the latest offering at ‘Ameco Research’ which is in-depth analysis of the market and helps an individual or company to understand the market scenario in better way.

Global Armored Vehicle Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 5.7% over the forecast period and reach worth around 35.9 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.



The “Global Armored Vehicle Market“ is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Armored Vehicle Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Armored Vehicle Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

An armoured vehicle is an armed combat vehicle protected by armour, generally combining operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities.

North America armored vehicle market is anticipated to show sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the limited defense budget. The U.S. is anticipated to hold over 80% of the overall North American revenue share in 2014.

Asia Pacific armored vehicle market is expected to show significant growth owing to the government initiative to strengthen its military power to counter internal or external terrorism. The region accounted for over 25% of the global share in 2014. MEA is expected to witness a rise in demand owing to terrorism activity and rising unrest in Iraq.

This report focuses on Armored Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Armored Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Iveco

Krauss-MaffeiWegmann

Lockheed Martin

Navistar

Oshkosh

Rheinmetall

Textron

Streit

Minerva

Armour Group

INKAS

STAT Industry

Thales Group

Lenco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Tracked Armored Vehicles

Segment by Application

Military Use

Police Use

Civil Use

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Armored Vehicle Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

