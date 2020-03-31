Aromatic Compounds Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Sinopec, ExxonMobile, Total S.A., China National Petroleum

Global Aromatic Compounds market size will increase to 236400 Million US$ by 2025, from 131600 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aromatic Compounds.

Aromatic compounds, also known as arenes or aromatics, are chemicalcompounds that contain conjugated planar ring systems with delocalizedpi electron clouds instead of discrete alternating single and double bonds. Typical aromatic compounds are benzene and toluene. An aromatic compound is any compound that contains a benzene ring or has certain benzene-like properties (but not necessarily a strong aroma).

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Aromatic Compounds industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The main market players are Sinopec, ExxonMobile,

Total S.A., China National Petroleum, BP Chemicals, Shell, Reliance Industries, SK, Koch, Formosa Plastics, JX Nippon Oil&Energy, INEOS Group, ConocoPhillios, SABIC, LyondellBasell etc. The sale of Aromatic Compounds is about 133040 K MT in 2015.

The “Aromatic Compounds Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Aromatic Compounds market. Aromatic Compounds industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Aromatic Compounds industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Aromatic Compounds Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sinopec

ExxonMobile

Total S.A.

China National Petroleum

BP Chemicals

Shell

Reliance Industries

SK

Koch

Formosa Plastics

JX Nippon Oil&Energy

INEOS Group

ConocoPhillips

SABIC

LyondellBasell

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/1163924

Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region is the largest supplier of Aromatic Compounds, with a production market share nearly 34.21% and sales market share nearly 29.49% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region, while Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is North America, with the production market share of 18.78% and the sales market share over 21.10%. Europe is another important market of Aromatic Compounds, enjoying 14.60% production market share and 17.58% sales market share.

Aromatic Compounds is used in Solvent, Additive, and Organic Chemical Raw material areas. Report data showed that 30.67% of the Aromatic Compounds market demand in Solvent, 16.87% in Additive, and 48.33% in Organic Chemical Raw material in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Aromatic Compounds, which are Benzene, Toluene, Xylenes, PAH. The production market shares are 34.23%, 18.65%, 33.74% and 6.41% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Aromatic Compounds industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Aromatic Compounds have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Aromatic Compounds Breakdown Data by Type

Benzene

Toluene

Xylenes

PAH

Others

Aromatic Compounds Breakdown Data by Application

Solvent

Additive

Organic Chemical

Other

Global Aromatic Compounds Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Aromatic Compounds industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Aromatic Compounds Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aromatic Compounds capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Aromatic Compounds manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get The Best Offer of This Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/check-discount/1163924

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- [email protected]

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com