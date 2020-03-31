Artificial Joint Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2023 – Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Link, AESCULAP and Others

Rising geriatric populace and hefty people is prompting the musculoskeletal issue, hypertension, and other way of life sicknesses. Osteoarthritis is the most pervasive musculoskeletal illness influencing geriatric populace, causing an ascent sought after for fake joints. In addition, the counterfeit joints with coordinated circuits and other R&D activities applicable to the fake joints getting to cerebrum neuron motivations are relied upon to additionally drive development of the market. Be that as it may, factors, for example, staggering expense of fake joints and item reviews are relied upon to hamper development of the market. As per the appraisals of American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), hip or knee medical procedures are performed on around 7 million individuals in the U.S. Hip and Knee medical procedures represent over 85% of the all out joint substitution medical procedures in the U.S. Also, as indicated by National Joint Registry, in 2016, around 101,651 hip, 108,713 knees, 6,967 shoulders, and 722 elbow substitution medical procedures were performed in U.K.

Major Players in Artificial Joint or Genome Engineering market are:

Zimmer Holdings

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Arthrex

Link

AESCULAP

Wright Medical Technology

Exactech

SAMO

Limacorporate

JRI

Kanghui(Medtronic)

Chunli

Wego

AK Medical

Market size by Product

Ceramics

Alloy

Oxinium

Other

Market size by End User

Artificial Joints of Knee

Artificial Joints of Hip

Artificial Joints of Shoulder

Other

Major Regions play vital role in Artificial Joint market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents –

1 Artificial Joint Market Overview

2 Global Economic Impact on Artificial Joint Industry

3 Global Artificial Joint Market Competition by Manufacturers

4 Global Artificial Joint Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Artificial Joint Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

6 Global Artificial Joint Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

7 Global Artificial Joint Market Analysis by Application

8 Global Artificial Joint Manufacturers Analysis

