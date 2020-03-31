Artificial Joint Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2023 – Zimmer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Link, AESCULAP and Others
Rising geriatric populace and hefty people is prompting the musculoskeletal issue, hypertension, and other way of life sicknesses. Osteoarthritis is the most pervasive musculoskeletal illness influencing geriatric populace, causing an ascent sought after for fake joints. In addition, the counterfeit joints with coordinated circuits and other R&D activities applicable to the fake joints getting to cerebrum neuron motivations are relied upon to additionally drive development of the market. Be that as it may, factors, for example, staggering expense of fake joints and item reviews are relied upon to hamper development of the market. As per the appraisals of American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), hip or knee medical procedures are performed on around 7 million individuals in the U.S. Hip and Knee medical procedures represent over 85% of the all out joint substitution medical procedures in the U.S. Also, as indicated by National Joint Registry, in 2016, around 101,651 hip, 108,713 knees, 6,967 shoulders, and 722 elbow substitution medical procedures were performed in U.K.
Major Players in Artificial Joint or Genome Engineering market are:
Zimmer Holdings
Johnson & Johnson
Stryker
Biomet
Smith & Nephew
Arthrex
Link
AESCULAP
Wright Medical Technology
Exactech
SAMO
Limacorporate
JRI
Kanghui(Medtronic)
Chunli
Wego
AK Medical
Market size by Product
Ceramics
Alloy
Oxinium
Other
Market size by End User
Artificial Joints of Knee
Artificial Joints of Hip
Artificial Joints of Shoulder
Other
Major Regions play vital role in Artificial Joint market are:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
