Automotive Wire And Cable Materials Market : By Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecast 2019

Wires and cables are indispensible components of the modern automotive industry. Wires and cables are used virtually in all applications in a vehicle. Engine, transmission, braking, lights, air conditioners, seat heaters and various dashboard applications such as speedometer and fuel meter, all require wires and cables to function. Cables are generally considered to be a collection of individually insulated wires in a twisted form, jacketed together. However, there are no clear demarcations where a wire transforms to cable in the automotive industry. An 8AWG is often considered a wire, whereas a 6AWG (larger cross-section) might be referred to as a cable. Applications of cables and wires in automotives have increased exponentially with time, with the advancement of new technologies and customer aspirations.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-wire-cable-materials.html

The automotive wire and cable materials market is directly influenced by the automotive demand. The market is driven by the high demand for personal vehicles and commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific market as well as the gradually reviving U.S. economy. Moreover new technologies and innovative applications in vehicles have lead to the utilization of more wire and cable materials per car. The U.S. government initiative to promote electric and hybrid vehicles is also expected to boost demand for automotive wire and cable materials as the consumption of wires is slightly more in a similar sized electric vehicle compared to a vehicle running on conventional petroleum fuel.