Awnings Market Scenario, Size, Outlook, Global Trend and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Awnings Market 2018: This report provides a basic overview of the industry, including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and major industry top key players in detail.

Global Awnings Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period and reach worth around 11 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Awnings Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Awnings Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Awnings Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

An awning or overhang is a secondary covering attached to the exterior wall of a building. It is typically composed of canvas woven of acrylic, cotton or polyester yarn, or vinyl laminated to polyester fabric that is stretched tightly over a light structure of aluminium, iron or steel, possibly coot or transparent material (used to cover solar thermal panels in the summer, but that must allow as much light as possible in the winter). The configuration of this structure is something of a truss, space frame or planar frame. Awnings are also often constructed of aluminium understucture with aluminium sheeting. These aluminium awnings are often used when a fabric awning is not a practical application where snow load as well as wind loads may be a factor.

North America is a major market and will show high growth on account of high use in residential sector. In addition, the region is expected to witness substantial growth on account of rising textile industry mainly in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness immense industry potential owing to growth in the construction industry, particularly in China, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, presence of numerous coated fabric manufacturing plants in the region is expected to spur market growth.

This report focuses on Awnings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Awnings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SunSetter Products

Kampa

SUNAIR Awnings

Advanced Design Awning & Sign

Awning Company of America

Carroll Awning

NuImage Awnings

KE Durasol

Eide Industries

Aristocrat

Rollup Awnings

Sunesta Retractable Awnings

Awntech

Reed Awning

Solarus USA

Thompson Awning Company

Craft-Bilt Awnings Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Fixed Awnings

Slide Out Awnings

Roller Awnings

Retractable Awnings

Patio Awnings Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, Ameco Research offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Awnings Market, by end-use in detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



