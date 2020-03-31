Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Is Slated To Reach A Value Of Just Under US$ 4.14 Bn By The End Of The Year 2026

The global bone and joint health supplements market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily driven by growing demand for dietary supplements from the geriatric population. The bone and joint health supplements market is expected to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to a rise in the population of baby boomers along with increasing lifestyle diseases. The market was valued at US$ 21,323.8 Mn in the year 2017, while by the end of 2026, the global market for bone and joint health supplements is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 41,458.9 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% during the projected period of eight years.

Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market: Forecast Analysis

This Market Research presents a novel research report on the global bone and joint health supplements market that includes an analysis and forecast of the various segments in this market across key regional markets spread all over the world. As per this comprehensive report, the bone and joint health supplements market is anticipated to display a robust CAGR during the period of forecast and is slated to reach a value of just under US$ 41,460 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market: Segmentation Insights

The global bone and joint health supplements market has been classified on the basis of form, end user, distribution channel, ingredient type and region.

On the basis of form, the powder sub-segment was the largest in terms of revenue, accounting for over US$ 8,000 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is anticipated to display a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2026

On the basis of end-user, women population is the largest end use segment in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 21,000 Mn by the end of the year 2026 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channel, specialty stores is the most preferred channel and was valued at over US$ 5,600 Mn at the end of the year 2017

On the basis of ingredient type, the vitamins and minerals supplements is the largest sub-segment and is anticipated to reach a value of nearly US$ 17,500 Mn at the end of the year 2026

On the basis of region, Europe was the most lucrative market in the year 2017 and is slated to account for sales of over US$ 12,500 Mn in the year 2026, displaying a CAGR of 7.0% during the assessment period.

Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

This new research report on the global bone and joint health supplements market has a separate section devoted to studying the competition in this market. In this important section of the report, various leading companies operating in the global bone and joint health supplements market have been profiled. This section of the report contains valuable information such as the company overview, key financial details, geographical spread, SWOT analysis, key strategies adopted, etc. Some of the companies that are included in this report on bone and joint health supplements are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Kerry Group PLC, BASF SE, Alticor Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Herbalife International, Nature’s Bounty Co., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Seroyal International Inc., NutriGold Inc., among others.

