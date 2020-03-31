CARPET AND RUG MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024
A carpet is a textile floor covering typically consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile was traditionally made from wool, but, since the 20th century, synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester are often used, as these fibers are less expensive than wool. The pile usually consists of twisted tufts which are typically heat-treated to maintain their structure. The term “carpet” is often used interchangeably with the term “rug”, although the term “carpet” can be applied to a floor covering that covers an entire house, whereas a “rug” is generally no bigger than a single room, and traditionally does not even span from one wall to another, and is typically not even attached as part of the floor.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the existence of developing nations such as India where the number of unorganized manufacturers of carpets and rugs is high.
The global Carpet and Rug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carpet and Rug market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Carpet and Rug in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carpet and Rug in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Carpet and Rug market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carpet and Rug market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Mohawk
Taekett
Lowe’s
Shaw
Dixie
Home Depot
Tai Ping Carpets
Interface
Orientals Weavers
Victoria
Market size by Product
Residential
Non-Residential
Automotive & Transportation
Market size by End User
Woven
Tufted
Knotted
Needle-Punched
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
