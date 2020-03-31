Coffee Makers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Industry Growth, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2024
Coffee Makers are cooking appliance used to brew coffee. Common commercially available coffee makers contain different types using different brewing principles. Its application includes household, office and commercial consumption.
The technical barriers of coffee maker are high, and the core technology of coffee maker concentrates in relative large companies including Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Jarden, Delonghi, Electrolux, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, and Hamilton Beach. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Europe. However, most of coffee maker are mainly produced by the Chinese enterprises for OEM.
Coffee makers are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee maker is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Coffee maker industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the price of coffee maker has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee maker.
According to this study, over the next five years the Coffee Makers market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 27600 million by 2024, from US$ 20200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coffee Makers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coffee Makers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Coffee Makers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Drip Coffee Makers
Steam Coffee Makers
Capsule Coffee Makers
Others
Segmentation by application:
Commercial Coffee Makers
Office Coffee Makers
Household Coffee Makers
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Keurig Green Mountain
Panasonic
Nestlé Nespresso
Jarden
Delonghi
Electrolux
Melitta
Morphy Richards
Philips
Hamilton Beach
Illy
Bosch
Tsann Kuen
Krups
Jura
La Cimbali
Fashion
Zojirushi
Bear
Schaerer
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Coffee Makers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Coffee Makers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Coffee Makers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Coffee Makers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Coffee Makers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
