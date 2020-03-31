Collaborative Robots Market 2019 – 2025 – Booming by Recent Trends, Share, Applications and Major Players

The Global Collaborative Robots Market research report strives to analyze the global market with keen interest as well as variety of perspectives to offer valuable information, insightful data and vital takeaways to its readers.

The objective behind the study is “to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.” The research is designed to integrate both qualitative as well as quantitative factors of the industry within every region and each of the countries involved in the study. In addition, the report also provides the thorough information about the critical aspects such as growth driving factors & challenges. Furthermore, report also entails information about key companies, competitive dashboard and product offering as well.

Key insights from report:

• Global Collaborative Robots Market Definition & Scope

• Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

• Key Trends

• Market Dynamics

• Growth Prospects

1. Drivers

2. Restraints

• Opportunities

• Industry Analysis

1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

2. PEST Analysis

3. Value Chain Analysis

• Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

• Global Collaborative Robots Market by Payload Capacity

• Market Performance – Potential Model

• Collaborative Robots Market, Sub Segment Analysis

• Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) – Sub Segments

• Global Collaborative Robots Market by Application

• Global Collaborative Robots Market by Industry

• Regional Analysis

1. Payload Capacity breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3. Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

• Competitive Intelligence

1. Top Market Strategies

2. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

Market Overview:

Payload Capacity:

• Upto 5Kg

• 5Kg to 10Kg

• Above 10Kg

Application:

• Machine Tending

• Assembly

• Handling

• Gluing & Welding

• Quality Testing

• Pick & Place

• Packaging

Industry:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Plastic & Polymers

• Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Furniture & Equipment

• Automotive

• Others

Regions:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

Rest of the World

Some of the major manufacturers involved are:

KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corp., ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation, Inc., AUBO Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Energid Technologies Corp., and Rethink Robotics