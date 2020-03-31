Combat Helmet Market revenue is anticipated to reach US$ 3070 Million by the end of 2024

An Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) is used by homeland security, military, and law enforcement agencies as a protective combat helmet to enhance a soldier’s ballistic and impact protection. Although the structure of an ACH reduces the area of coverage, it is also used as a platform to mount electronics such as communication and night vision devices. Thus, contributing towards improving the field of vision and hearing, leading to better situational awareness over the current helmets used. The market determinants having a huge impact on the global advanced combat helmet market are rise in warfare, armed conflicts, cross-border conflicts, costly head gears, and malfunctioning of few integrated technologies. The key vendors in the global market have adopted mergers and acquisitions coupled with collaborations with alliance partners as key marketing strategies, in order to sustain in the market

In one of the recent releasesof research report insights states that the competitive landscape of the global advanced combat helmet market is likely to hold strong rivalries over the coming years. The scope of entry for new players is extremely low due to the massive initial investments and the stringent regulatory framework surrounding the safety protocol followed, apart from the trust and recognition that the current leaders have already gathered. In terms of revenue, the global advanced combat helmet market was calculated to reach US$1.88 billion by the end of 2016. The market’s revenue is anticipated to reach US$ 3070 Million by the end of 2024, after expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024.

Soldier Safety Top Concern for Defense Sector

“Currently, the global advanced combat helmet market is receiving a lot of revenue generation opportunities from the increasing concern shown by nations over the safety of their soldiers. As opposed to the conventional soldier helmets that protect the head from incoming attacks, modern combat helmets have quickly become an integral part of a soldier’s method of defense as well as attack. The kind of material needed to protect heads from advanced artillery and shrapnel, as well as the incorporation of technology that grants soldiers enhance vision and uninterrupted communications, is the big bundle that the global advanced combat helmet market provides today.

In terms of using these helmets, the global advanced combat helmet market is also driven by the growing volume of threat soldiers and defense personnel are exposed to under today’s high level of insurgencies and the growing chances of urban warfare.

High Costs Several Regions from Adopting Advanced Combat Helmets

One of the top restraints currently experienced by players of all sizes in the global advanced combat helmet market is the significantly higher cost of their products when compared to conventional safety helmets. The incorporation of tactical gear into combat helmets puts their price much higher than what a lot of agencies and countries can afford for their personnel. These issues are highly likely to reduce over time, however, as advancements are likely to bring about reduction in cost of manufacturing over time.

“The future for the global advanced combat helmet market lies in the improvement of materials used and the addition of more advantages that users can gain. Of the many that may be incorporated, the immediate future is likely to have players introduce helmets that are much lighter in weight. With the addition of a lot of tactical gear, helmets are bound to become bulky and cumbersome, as unwanted trait for soldiers in the middle of combat. Building lighter helmets that provide similar or even better capabilities are expected to gain a large amount of favor from clients over the coming years. Helmets that may hold fire-retardant properties are also likely to see a very high demand over the coming years.

