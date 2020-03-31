COMMERCIAL AERO ENGINE MRO MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

In 2017, North America was the leading region for the global aircraft engine MRO market. It accounted for the largest market share of 31.00% in 2016, with a market value of USD 8,626.1 million.

The commercial aero engine MRO refers to the maintenance and repair of commercial aircraft engines. This MRO services requires specialized facilities, equipment, and technical expertise to work with the new technologies.

In 2018, the global Commercial Aero Engine MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Commercial Aero Engine MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Aero Engine MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MTU Aero Engines

Aircraft Technologies

Air France Industries KLM

Ameco Beijing

Delta TechOps

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Maintainess

Repair

Overhaul

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Very Large Aircraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Aero Engine MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial Aero Engine MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Aero Engine MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Maintainess

1.4.3 Repair

1.4.4 Overhaul

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Aero Engine MRO Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Narrow Body

1.5.3 Wide Body

1.5.4 Very Large Aircraft

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Market Size

2.2 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 MTU Aero Engines

12.1.1 MTU Aero Engines Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Introduction

12.1.4 MTU Aero Engines Revenue in Commercial Aero Engine MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 MTU Aero Engines Recent Development

12.2 Aircraft Technologies

12.2.1 Aircraft Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Introduction

12.2.4 Aircraft Technologies Revenue in Commercial Aero Engine MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aircraft Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Air France Industries KLM

12.3.1 Air France Industries KLM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Introduction

12.3.4 Air France Industries KLM Revenue in Commercial Aero Engine MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Air France Industries KLM Recent Development

12.4 Ameco Beijing

12.4.1 Ameco Beijing Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Introduction

12.4.4 Ameco Beijing Revenue in Commercial Aero Engine MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ameco Beijing Recent Development

12.5 Delta TechOps

12.5.1 Delta TechOps Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Commercial Aero Engine MRO Introduction

12.5.4 Delta TechOps Revenue in Commercial Aero Engine MRO Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Delta TechOps Recent Development

Continued….

