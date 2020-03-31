Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation and Global Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024.

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) is a photovoltaic technology that generates electricity from sunlight. Contrary to conventional photovoltaic systems, it uses lenses and curved mirrors to focus sunlight onto small, but highly efficient, multi-junction (MJ) solar cells. In addition, CPV systems often use solar trackers and sometimes a cooling system to further increase their efficiency. Ongoing research and development is rapidly improving their competitiveness in the utility-scale segment and in areas of high insolation. This sort of solar technology can be thus used in smaller areas.

Owing to the cost of solar cells steadily are declining, Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) is facing great crisis. Because the industry is still in the leading stage of technology, a project need to raise a lot of money, what is more, industry gross margin is smaller. So, after 2013, there are large enterprises choose to close, exit, transfer business from Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV). However, these players still keeps a very positive wait-and-see attitude towards Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV).

By comparing the IHS statistics CPV installation data, as well as interviews with the industry experts, we think that there will be a phase of outbreak of growth in Central America, Africa, India, Southeast Asia, etc. in the next few years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 970 million by 2024, from US$ 640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

