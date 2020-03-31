Connected Car M2M Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network. This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Connected Car M2M market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Connected Car M2M market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing number of smartphone integrated services. The demand for in-vehicle connectivity and telematics has led to technological advances that aim to enhance the overall in-vehicle experience of both the passengers and drivers.

Moreover, owing to the growing demand for electronic vehicles across the world, automotive OEMs are developing applications that will allow the consumers to connect their smartphones to the vehicle to provide a real-time status of their vehicle’s battery.

The global Connected Car M2M market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Connected Car M2M.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Audi, Delphi Automotive, Ford Motor Company, Google, IBM, Alpine Electronics, BMW, GM, Bosch, Mercedes-Benz, NXP Semiconductors, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Qualcomm, Toyota, Volkswagen, Wipro, Sierra Wireless, Tech Mahindra

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Embedded Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Tethered Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Safety And Security

Infotainment

Driver Assistance

Vehicle Management

On-Drive Management

Others

Table of Contents

1 Connected Car M2M Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Car M2M

1.2 Classification of Connected Car M2M by Types

1.2.1 Global Connected Car M2M Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Connected Car M2M Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Embedded Solutions

1.2.4 Integrated Solutions

1.2.5 Tethered Solutions

1.3 Global Connected Car M2M Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Car M2M Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Safety And Security

1.3.3 Infotainment

1.3.4 Driver Assistance

1.3.5 Vehicle Management

1.3.6 On-Drive Management

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Connected Car M2M Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Connected Car M2M Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Connected Car M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Connected Car M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Connected Car M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Connected Car M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Connected Car M2M Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Connected Car M2M (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Audi

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Connected Car M2M Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Audi Connected Car M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Delphi Automotive

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Connected Car M2M Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Delphi Automotive Connected Car M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ford Motor Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Connected Car M2M Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ford Motor Company Connected Car M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Google

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Connected Car M2M Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Google Connected Car M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Connected Car M2M Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM Connected Car M2M Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Alpine Electronics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Connected Car M2M Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

