Connected Rail Solutions Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2025

Connected rail can help you achieve safety, mobility, and efficiency objectives. Get an end-to-end architectural framework, from trains to tracksides to stations.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Connected Rail Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Connected Rail Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Rising urban population will result in increasing mobility, that is consequent in traffic and congestions. Consequently, giving rise to the need for public transportation solutions with the ability for high capacity transit, such as rail transport. The growing urbanization and increasing investments to be one of the primary growth factors for the connected rail solutions market.

The growth of the smart city projects will drive the growth of the connected rail solutions market. Smart city projects focus on overall development of efficient urban mobility and public transport, driving the demand for connected rail solutions.

The global Connected Rail Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Connected Rail Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Cisco Systems, Alstom, Siemens AG, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Bombardier, Wabtec Corporation, and Trimble, Robert Bosch, Huawei Investment & Holding, Calamp Corp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Positive Train Control (PTC)

Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

DMU

EMU

Light Rail/Tram Car

Subway/Metro Vehicle

Passenger Coach

Freight Wagon

Others

Table of Contents

1 Connected Rail Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Rail Solutions

1.2 Classification of Connected Rail Solutions by Types

1.2.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Connected Rail Solutions Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Positive Train Control (PTC)

1.2.4 Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

1.2.5 Automated/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Diesel Locomotive

1.3.3 Electric Locomotive

1.3.4 DMU

1.3.5 EMU

1.3.6 Light Rail/Tram Car

1.3.7 Subway/Metro Vehicle

1.3.8 Passenger Coach

1.3.9 Freight Wagon

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Connected Rail Solutions Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Connected Rail Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Connected Rail Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Connected Rail Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Connected Rail Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Connected Rail Solutions Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Connected Rail Solutions (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Connected Rail Solutions Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Connected Rail Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Alstom

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Connected Rail Solutions Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Alstom Connected Rail Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Siemens AG

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Connected Rail Solutions Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Siemens AG Connected Rail Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Hitachi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Connected Rail Solutions Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hitachi Connected Rail Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBM Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Connected Rail Solutions Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM Corporation Connected Rail Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Bombardier

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Connected Rail Solutions Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Bombardier Connected Rail Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Wabtec Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Connected Rail Solutions Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

