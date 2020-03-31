Driving Innovation: Global Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Market Demand and Opportunities 2018-2025

Intelligent battery sensor calculates the battery condition (state of charge, aging status, ignition capacity, etc.), transmits the information to the energy management control (engine controller), and finally applies it to the generation control system, ISG (Idle Stop & Go), to improve fuel efficiency.

Anintelligent sensoris a sensor that takes some predefined action when it senses the appropriate input (light, heat, sound, motion, touch, etc.).

Global Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS).

This industry study presents the global Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Hella, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Hella

Analog Devices

Bosch

Panasonic

ZF

Vishay

Hyundai Mobis

Delphi

Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Breakdown Data by Type

Passive Sensor

Active Sensor

Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

