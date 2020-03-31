Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS) Market Research Report: Trends, Opportunities faced by Top Players like Zimmer Biomet, Ossatec, Exogen, Bioventus, Orthofix International, DJO Global, Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo BCT, Arthex

Bone Growth Stimulator (BGS) is an electrical device used in the medical industry for the healing process of a fracture. BGS enhances this process by stimulating the production of new cells by applying the proper amount of electrical energy to the bone, allowing the fracture to heal considerably faster. Stimulators are commonly used for hard-to-treat fractures, non-unions, and poorly healing stress fractures of the scaphoid, distal tibia, femur, humerus, and fifth metatarsal shaft. The bone growth stimulating results in an enhanced osteogenic environment with calcification and mineralization of the fibrocartilage repairs the fracture site and increases vascularity.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS) Market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria. For this purpose, a section dedicated to company profiles has been included in the report.

Companies Profiled in this Report include:

Zimmer Biomet

Ossatec

Exogen

Bioventus

Orthofix International

Djo Global

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS) market in global and china.

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users also listed.

Neurological Surgeries

Oral Surgeries

Non-unison Fractures

eBGS systems help in maintaining updated information of patients, cut down healthcare costs, and enhance efficiency and accuracy. Owing to these benefits, they are being increasingly acknowledged by many physicians around the globe. Moreover, favorable initiatives introduced by several governments worldwide are promoting the adoption of eBGS systems for healthcare facilities. The emergence of digital and connected healthcare technologies is also providing a significant push to the market.

The key regional markets methodically examined in the research report are North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America is expected to represent a substantial share in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is primarily driven by the healthcare IT market in the U.S., which is one of the most prominent and mature markets worldwide. The stringent regulatory norms and Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS) incentivizing policies in the region are prompting hospitals and clinics in the region to implement Electronic Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS) solutions.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

What are the trends and developments that are likely to drive the growth of the market?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

What are the challenges, threats, and opportunities faced by the leading players?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market?

