Emulsion Polymers Market To Rise With A Strong CAGR of 6.1% due to 2023

Emulsion polymers are produced by polymerization followed by emulsification of monomers such as styrene and butadiene and some co-monomers such as vinyl acetate. Emulsion polymers are widely employed in various end-user industries such as paints & coatings, paper & paperboard, adhesives, and textiles & non-woven. Paints & coatings was the largest end-user segment of the emulsion polymers market in 2014. Furthermore, it is likely to be the fastest growing segment of the global emulsion polymers market from 2015 to 2023. Acrylics held major share of the global emulsion polymers market in 2014. Threat of substitutes is high from bio-based as well as silicone emulsions in the global emulsion polymers market.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emulsion-polymer-market.html

The report estimates and forecasts the emulsion polymers market on the global, regional, and country level. The study provides forecast from 2015 to 2023 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a comprehensive view of the emulsion polymers market by dividing it into product segments such as acrylics, styrene-butadiene latex, vinyl acetate polymers, polyurethane, and others. In terms of end-user, the global emulsion polymers market has been segmented into paints & coatings, paper & paperboard, adhesives, textiles & non-woven, and others. End-user segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2015 to 2023 in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for emulsion polymers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for product and end-user segments. Key countries such as the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Germany, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and ASEAN and GCC countries are included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual products and applications in all the regions and countries.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1705

The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report covers drivers and restraints for the emulsion polymers market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, it includes the study of opportunities in the emulsion polymers market at the global level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to gauge the degree of competition in the emulsion polymers market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis for raw materials (butadiene, styrene, n-butyl acrylate, and vinyl acetate monomer) and emulsion polymers from 2014 to 2023.