Facade Coatings Market Analysis 2019-2026 Segment by Types- Silicone, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane and Others

The global Facade Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Facade Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Facade Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

DAW SE

Axalta Coatings

Hempel

Sika

Nippon Paints

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Wacker Chemie

PermaRock

RPM International

Remmers

Teknos

Specialized Coating Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Table of Contents

1 Facade Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Facade Coatings

1.2 Facade Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Facade Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Silicone

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Facade Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Facade Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Global Facade Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Facade Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Facade Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Facade Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Facade Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Facade Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Facade Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Facade Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Facade Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Facade Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Facade Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Facade Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Facade Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Facade Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Facade Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Facade Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Facade Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Facade Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Facade Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Facade Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Facade Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Facade Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Facade Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Facade Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Facade Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Facade Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Facade Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Facade Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Facade Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Facade Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Facade Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Facade Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Facade Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Facade Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Facade Coatings Business

7.1 PPG Industries

7.1.1 PPG Industries Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 PPG Industries Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sherwin-Williams

7.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AkzoNobel

7.3.1 AkzoNobel Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AkzoNobel Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DAW SE

7.4.1 DAW SE Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DAW SE Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Axalta Coatings

7.5.1 Axalta Coatings Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Axalta Coatings Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hempel

7.6.1 Hempel Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hempel Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sika

7.7.1 Sika Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sika Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nippon Paints

7.8.1 Nippon Paints Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nippon Paints Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kansai Paint

7.9.1 Kansai Paint Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kansai Paint Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tikkurila

7.10.1 Tikkurila Facade Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Facade Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tikkurila Facade Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Wacker Chemie

7.12 PermaRock

7.13 RPM International

7.14 Remmers

7.15 Teknos

7.16 Specialized Coating Systems

8 Facade Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Facade Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Facade Coatings

8.4 Facade Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Facade Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Facade Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Facade Coatings Market Forecast

11.1 Global Facade Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Facade Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Facade Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Facade Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Facade Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Facade Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Facade Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Facade Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Facade Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Facade Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Facade Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Facade Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Facade Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Facade Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Facade Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

