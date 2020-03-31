FeRAM Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2024

FeRAM Industry 2019

Description:-

Ferroelectric random access memory (FeRAM) is a nonvolatile memory, in which data are stored using hysteretic P-E (polarization vs. electric field) characteristics in a ferroelectric film.

Ferroelectric random access memories (FeRAMs) are widely used in IC (integrated circuits) cards and RF (radio frequency) tags. Their features are (1) nonvolatile data storage (The stored data do not disappear even if electricity is turned off.), (2) the lowest power consumption among various semi-conductor memories, and (3) the operation speed as fast as that of DRAMs (dynamic RAMs).

Scope of the Report:

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Metering / Measurement, Enterprise Storage, Automotive, Factory Automation, Telecommunications, Medical and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

FRAM (Ferroelectric Random Access Memory) is a non-volatile ferroelectric memory which uses ferroelectric film to preserve data. It incorporates both non-volatile, and random access, properties, preserving stored data for extended period even if power to the chip is turned off. The industry is high concentration and just have three brands include Fujitsu Ltd, Ramtron (Cypress Semiconductor) and LAPIS Semiconductor (ROHM).

FeRAM’s functional features can change the smart card security landscape compared with that of the existing electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) technologies. FeRAM is more resistant to data corruption through electric fields and radiation, among others. Also, the fast write times and the small process node make it more resistant to physical attacks. Furthermore, FeRAMs consume less power while operation and hence, they are equally power efficient as compared with other dominating non-volatile memory technologies.

The FeRAM market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in FeRAM market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of FeRAM. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for FeRAM is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.5% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the FeRAM in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fujitsu

Cypress

ROHM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

4K to 128K

256K to 2M

Above 2M

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metering/Measurement

Enterprise Storage

Automotive

Factory Automation

Telecommunications

Medical

Others

Enquiry About Report

