Food Intolerance Products Market: Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

The global market is expected to garner $13.9 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2016 – 2022. The increase in count of celiac patients and health conscious consumers propels the growth of food intolerance products market. Lactose-free and diabetic food products segment accounted for over half of the global food intolerance market in 2015.

Major market drivers include, the rise in prevalence of food intolerance accompanied by increasing popularity of specialty well-being food products, resulting in constant sales growth for food intolerance products. Majority consumers choose food intolerance products over their alternatives to avoid consumption of food ingredients that are perceived to have negative impacts on the health even without being diagnosed with intolerance.

With growing celiac and crohns diseases and consumer health consciousness, the demand for food intolerance products has grown considerably. This rising trend in gluten-free products is majorly fuelled by celiac diagnosed patients, improved government (labelling) regulations, and innovative new product launches. However, the high cost of gluten-free products and lack of awareness on food intolerance products restrict the growth of food intolerance products market.

Key Findings of Food Intolerance Products Market:

Gluten-free baby food products are projected to be the fastest growing segment in global gluten-free food products market registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Lactose-free dairy products held around two-thirds market share in the global lactose-free food market in 2015.

North America is projected to occupy the highest market share with a CAGR of 5.3% during analysis period.

The U.S. would continue to lead the North America food intolerance products market with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Germany held largest market shares in the European region in 2015, whereas Poland intends to grow in the future with the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for more than half of the food intolerance products market in 2015 and is expected to maintain this lead position throughout the forecast period. This was due to increased diagnosed individuals of celiac disease and the rising diabetic patients, owing to which consumers have increased the consumption of gluten-free and diabetic food products, thereby increasing the demand for the food intolerance. However, Europe is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness regarding food intolerance and improves government regulation with regards to food labelling.

FOOD INTOLERANCE PRODUCTS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Diabetic Food Diabetic Bakery Products Diabetic Confectionery Diabetic Spreads

Gluten-free Food Gluten-Free Bakery Products Gluten-Free Baby Food Gluten-Free Pasta Gluten-Free Ready meals

Lactose-free Food Lactose-Free Dairy Products Lactose-Free Ice Cream Lactose-free Baby Food

Other Special Milk Formula

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Spain France Russia Germany Austria Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia South Korea Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



The key players profiled in the global food intolerance products market include, Nestle S.A., General Mills, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Kraft Heinz Company, Dr. Schr AG / SPA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Danone S.A., Fifty 50 Foods Corporation, Boulder Brands, Inc., and Kellogg Company.

