Global Agricultural Inoculant Market: Manufacturers,segments,user types and regional forecasts 2025

Agricultural inoculants also known as microbial inoculants and soil inoculants, mainly contains beneficial microbes which promotes plant growth. These inoculants induce beneficial factors that help in delivering nutrients and suppressing diseases, thus promoting the plant growth. Various qualities of the inoculants such as formation of symbiotic relationship for mutual benefits, biofertilizers, and providing required nutrients & minerals creates a need for the agricultural inoculants at the global platform. This increased yield of crop owing to adoption of inoculants will propel the market growth in the near future.

The increasing demand for food triggered as a result of the increasing populations will drive the agricultural inoculants market. According to UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs the world population will reach approximately 8.1 billion in 2025. Thus there is a global need for increased agricultural production which can be met by addition of agricultural inoculants to promote the growth of plants. However, along with the advantages of agricultural inoculants there are certain factors such as short shelf life which can hamper the market growth of world agricultural inoculants market.

Get sample copy of this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/1541

The report segments the agricultural inoculants market on the basis of type, mode of application, type of microbes, type of crop, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biocontrol agents, plant resistant stimulants, and plant growth promoting inoculants. According to the mode of application, the market is classified into the seed inoculant, soil inoculant, and others. On the basis of type of microbes the market is segmented into bacteria, fungi, and others. The bacteria segment is further sub-segmented into rhizobacteria, nitrogen fixing, phosphate solubilizing, and others. Similarly, the fungi segment is further bifurcated into Trichoderma Spp. Mycorrhiza, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The vendor landscape of the world competitive market faces intense competition. Major players in this market are adopting mergers and acquisition, joint agreements as key strategies to expand their presence. For example, Groundwork BioAg, an Israel based mycorrhizal inoculants company entered into a collaboration with Marrone Bio Innovations, a US based bio pesticide company to develop a seed treatment in combination of biopesticides and a mycorrhizal biostimulant. Such agreements and joint ventures will fuel the growth of world agriculture inoculant market.

Top Key Players :

CropSciences

BASF SE

Brettyoung

Novozymes A/S

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

Precision Laboratories LLC

Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty. Ltd.

Verdesian Lifesciences LLC

Xitebio Technologies Inc.

Send Enquiry on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1541

About Us:

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Sona Padman

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com