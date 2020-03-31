Global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024.

The lead-acid battery is a rechargeable battery technology available in the market, which is generally used in numerous applications such as motive, automotive, and stationary applications. These batteries are utilized in automotive applications majorly due to their cranking property, which provides the power within a short span.

The passenger cars segment dominated the global automotive lead acid batteries market in 2017, followed by the LCVs & HCV’s. The passenger cars segment is projected to witness highest growth from 2018 to 2023, due to the increasing demand for the batteries in starting, lighting, and ignition.

Flooded battery was the largest segment of the automotive lead acid batteries market in 2017. It is the most common type of battery, and is used in a wide range of automotive applications. Enhanced flooded batteries is projected to be the fastest-growing segment between 2018 and 2023. This growth can be attributed to long life, and cost and environmental benefits associated with lead acid batteries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Lead Acid Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Lead Acid Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Lead Acid Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Other Battery

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Bikes and motorbikes

Forklifts / trucks

Utilities

Construction

Telco

Marine

UPS

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson controls

Tianneng Power

GS Yuasa

Chaowei Power

Exide Technologies

Leoch

Camel

Narada Power

Enersys

Fengfan

Amara Raja

Sebang

AtlasBX

Furukawa

Sacred Sun Power

Hitachi Chemical

Hoppecke Batterien

Shoto

Banner

AC Delco

Trojan

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua

Coslight Technology

Nipress

Crown Battery Corporation

First National Battery

Yokohama Batteries

Midac

C&D Technologies

North Star

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Lead Acid Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Lead Acid Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Lead Acid Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Lead Acid Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Lead Acid Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Lead Acid Battery by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Lead Acid Battery by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Forecast

