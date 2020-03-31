Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2019: Growth Opportunities & Investment Analysis by Forecast 2025

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in 2017.

The main driver of North America is that National Electrical Code 2011 Edition (2011 NEC) sets new requirements for photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on or penetrating a building. These requirements apply to newly installed PV systems with a maximum voltage of 80 volts or greater. Such PV systems must be equipped with direct current (DC) arc-fault circuit protection.

In the industry, Eaton profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Siemens and ABB ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 43.24%, 28.57% and 14.50% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), including Max. string voltage <1000VDC and Max. string voltage 1000VDC is the main type for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), and the Max. string voltage 1000VDC reached a sales volume of approximately 416.42 K Unit in 2017, with 80.88% of global sales volume.

The Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market was valued at 65 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI).

This report presents the worldwide Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eaton

Siemens

ABB

SolarBOS

Santon

Fonrich

Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Breakdown Data by Type

Max. string voltage <1000VDC

Max. string voltage 1000VDC



Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Breakdown Data by Application

Solar Photovoltaics

Commercial and Industrial

Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

