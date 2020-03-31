Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market 2025 : Recent Developments and Innovations, Mergers and Acquisitions, Key Strategies, Revenue, Market Shares

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

HDPE Double wall corrugated pipes have a smooth surfaced inner wall (colored yellow) surrounded by a profiled outer wall (colored black). The corrugated outer wall provides optimum strength under compressive loading form covering layers and traffic (High Ring Stiffness). The bright yellow color of the inner pipe also improves visibility in TV inspection, providing optimum, conditions for acceptance testing. Characteristics include:

The industry of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe in USA is very fragmented. There are many players in USA, especially in South America and West America. In 2015, the USA Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe sale market was led by South America. At present, the main manufacturers of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe are JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WL Plastics, Armtec, ADS, etc. JM Eagle is the USA sales leader, holding 20.85% sales share in 2015 in USA. The USA sales of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe increase from 316.26 MT in 2011 to 344.71 MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 2%

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market.

With the USA economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising water standards, especially in rural that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe will increase.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from South America and West America are the major leaders in the USA market of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe. JM Eagle is leader manufacturer in North America.

Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe.

This report researches the worldwide Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

WL Plastics

Armtec

Uponor

ADS

Plasson USA

Dura-Line (Audax Group)

IPEX

Contech Engineered

TIMEWELL

Oregon Plastic Tubing

Crumpler Plastic Pipe

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

Small caliber type

Large caliber type

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Architectural Engineering:

Industrial field

Agricultural garden project

Others

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

