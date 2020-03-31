Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market 2025 : Recent Developments and Innovations, Mergers and Acquisitions, Key Strategies, Revenue, Market Shares
HDPE Double wall corrugated pipes have a smooth surfaced inner wall (colored yellow) surrounded by a profiled outer wall (colored black). The corrugated outer wall provides optimum strength under compressive loading form covering layers and traffic (High Ring Stiffness). The bright yellow color of the inner pipe also improves visibility in TV inspection, providing optimum, conditions for acceptance testing. Characteristics include:
The industry of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe in USA is very fragmented. There are many players in USA, especially in South America and West America. In 2015, the USA Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe sale market was led by South America. At present, the main manufacturers of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe are JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WL Plastics, Armtec, ADS, etc. JM Eagle is the USA sales leader, holding 20.85% sales share in 2015 in USA. The USA sales of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe increase from 316.26 MT in 2011 to 344.71 MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 2%
Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market.
With the USA economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising water standards, especially in rural that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe will increase.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from South America and West America are the major leaders in the USA market of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe. JM Eagle is leader manufacturer in North America.
Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe.
This report researches the worldwide Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
JM Eagle
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
WL Plastics
Armtec
Uponor
ADS
Plasson USA
Dura-Line (Audax Group)
IPEX
Contech Engineered
TIMEWELL
Oregon Plastic Tubing
Crumpler Plastic Pipe
Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Breakdown Data by Type
Small caliber type
Large caliber type
Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Breakdown Data by Application
Architectural Engineering:
Industrial field
Agricultural garden project
Others
Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
