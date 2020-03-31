Global exterior doors market is expected to exhibit a notable growth during the forecast period by 2023

The global exterior doors market is segmented based on material type into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. In 2016, the metal segment accounted for around 37.4% of the total exterior doors market revenue owing to the high dimensional stability and durability & resistance to fire and chemicals, often preferred in the commercial sector. The fiberboard segment is anticipated to witness increased usage in residential applications, and is anticipated to show the highest growth rate of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The market is categorized on the basis of mechanism into swinging, sliding, folding, and revolving & others. The swinging segment leads the exterior doors market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The sliding exterior doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The exterior doors market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. The fiberboard segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8% and contribute significantly to the market development.

Geographically, the market was analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 52.8% of the exterior doors market revenue, and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. China, Japan, and India are the leading markets for exterior doors in Asia-Pacific region.

Key Findings of the Exterior Doors Market:

Exterior Doors Market Key Segments:

By Type

Panel Doors

Bypass Doors

Bifold Doors

Pocket

Others

By Material Type

Wood

Metal

Glass

Fiberglass

Fiberboard

Vinyl

Others

By Mechanism

Swinging

Sliding

Bypass

Folding

Revolving & Others

By End User

Residential

Non-residential

Leading players profiled in the report include ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Anderson Corporation, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Simpson Investment Company Inc., The Millwork Market, YKK Corporation, Otto Fuchs KG, Yuanda China Holdings Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., Hormann Kg Verkaufsgesellschaft, and LG Electronics.

