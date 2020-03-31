Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market (2017- 2022): Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market – Analysis By Product, Portability, Application, Region, Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017- 2022) – By Product (Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices and Oxygen Cylinders), By Portability (Stationary, Portable Devices), By Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome)” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

According to a recent research report titled “Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market – Analysis By Product, Portability, Application, Region, Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017- 2022)” created by Azoth Analytics, the market of oxygen therapy equipment has witnessed moderate growth of ~ 7.7% globally in the period 2012-2017 and amounted to USD 2.23 billion in the year 2017.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product (Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices and Oxygen Cylinders), Portability (Stationary, Portable Devices), Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome) for regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) and countries (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia).

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1347624

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market – Analysis By Product, Portability, Application, Region, Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017- 2022) – By Product (Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices and Oxygen Cylinders), By Portability (Stationary, Portable Devices), By Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 9.17% during 2017 – 2022, driven by increasing urbanization and rising levels of air pollution.

The segment of oxygen concentrators has developed at a noteworthy rate since its institution in the medical industry. On account of growing air pollution, particularly in developing countries including China, India, Brazil, etc., incidences of COPD, Acute Asthma and other inveterate respiratory diseases has been on the rise. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global oxygen therapy equipment market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India displayed a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing region in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include precarious levels of air pollution, increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare coupled with large patient pool. In the recent years, medical device manufacturers such as DeVilbiss Healthcare, Philips Respironics, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries amongst others, have dedicated themselves in developing oxygen therapy solutions that can provide medical grade oxygen with high efficiency while ensuring maximum comfort to the patients.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global oxygen therapy equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

– Total Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

– Analysis By Product – Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices, Oxygen Cylinders

– Analysis By Portability – Stationary, Portable

– Analysis By Application – COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

– Total Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

– Analysis By Product – Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices, Oxygen Cylinders

– Analysis By Portability – Stationary, Portable

– Analysis By Application – COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others

Country Analysis – US, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

– Total Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

– Analysis By Product – Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices, Oxygen Cylinders

– Analysis By Portability – Stationary, Portable

– Analysis By Application – COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-oxygen-therapy-equipment-market-report.html/toc

Other Report Highlights

– Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

– Market Trends

– SWOT Analysis

– Porter Five Force Analysis

– Supply Chain Analysis

– Competitive Landscape

– Product Benchmarking of key industry players

– Company Share Analysis

– Recent Approvals of key industry players

– Product Specifications

– Mergers and Acquisitions

– Pricing Analysis

– Policy and Regulatory Landscape

– Company Analysis – Inogen, Inc., Invacare Corporation, ResMed, Chart Industries, VitalAire, Philips Respironics, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Essex Industries, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Nidek Medical.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/