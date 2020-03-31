Global Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024
In a large solar photovoltaic (PV) array, multiple solar modules are connected in series in a string to build the voltage up to proper levels for the inverter. Multiple strings of solar modules are then combined together in parallel to multiply the string output currents to higher levels for input into the inverter.
The smart PV combiner box is a device that combines the output of multiple strings of PV modules for connection to the inverter, support surge and overcurrent protection, and monitoring single-string current and voltage, surge protective device and breaker condition of PV array. It is typically used in the larger commercial and utility scale PV power plants (greater than 500kW).
PV combiner box is widely used in large-scale grid-connected PV system, in order to reduce the cable cost between PV modules and inverter, to make it easy to install and maintain and also to improve the reliability. Monitoring and maintaining the electrical connections can help insure a high reliability and long lasting field installation.
In PV smart solutions, the smart PV array combiner box product is a low concentration industry and almost sales as accessories for PV inventors. Smart PV combiner box belongs to niche product in PV power solution with a small market scale.
In 2016, major demand was accounted 40.09 % from China. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of India, Americas and MEA.
Smart PV array combiner box demand is applied in residential, non-residential and utility. As of 2016, utility application of the smart PV array combiner box is the largest segment market with a market share of 75.96 percent.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart PV Array Combiner Box market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 600 million by 2024, from US$ 320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart PV Array Combiner Box business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart PV Array Combiner Box market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Smart PV Array Combiner Box value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
DC Smart PV Combiner Box
AC Smart PV Combiner Box
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Non-Residential
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CFAT
XJ Group
Wuxi Longmax
Noark
Kingshore
Weidmuller
Schneider Electric
TOPBAND
Eaton
Jinting Solar
Kebite
TBEA
Huasheng Electric
EAST
Sungrow
FIBOX
Golden Highway
Surpass Sun Electric
Guanya Power
Temaheng Energy
Corona
Tongqu Electric
Ehe New Energy
Jingyi Renewable Energy
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart PV Array Combiner Box consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smart PV Array Combiner Box market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart PV Array Combiner Box manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart PV Array Combiner Box with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart PV Array Combiner Box submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Smart PV Array Combiner Box by Players
Chapter Four: Smart PV Array Combiner Box by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market Forecast
