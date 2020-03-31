Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axiall

Dow Chemicals

Formosa Plastics

Occidental

BASF

Bayer

Boytek

Chemson

DuPont

Gail

LG Chemical

Mexichem

Nova Chemical

Polyone

Reliance Industries

Saudi Aramco

Sigma Plastic

Sinopec

Solvin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ethylene-Based

Acetylene-Based

Segment by Application

Industry

Agriculture

Construction

Automobile Packaging

Home Appliances

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)

1.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ethylene-Based

1.2.3 Acetylene-Based

1.3 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Automobile Packaging

1.3.6 Home Appliances

1.4 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production

3.4.1 North America Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production

3.5.1 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Business

7.1 Axiall

7.1.1 Axiall Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Axiall Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dow Chemicals

7.2.1 Dow Chemicals Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dow Chemicals Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Formosa Plastics

7.3.1 Formosa Plastics Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Formosa Plastics Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Occidental

7.4.1 Occidental Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Occidental Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bayer

7.6.1 Bayer Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bayer Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Boytek

7.7.1 Boytek Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Boytek Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Chemson

7.8.1 Chemson Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Chemson Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 DuPont

7.9.1 DuPont Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 DuPont Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Gail

7.10.1 Gail Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Gail Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 LG Chemical

7.12 Mexichem

7.13 Nova Chemical

7.14 Polyone

7.15 Reliance Industries

7.16 Saudi Aramco

7.17 Sigma Plastic

7.18 Sinopec

7.19 Solvin

8 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)

8.4 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Distributors List

9.3 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

