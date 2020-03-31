Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

Others

Segment by Application

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs)

1.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ph Adjusters & Softeners

1.2.3 Flocculants & Coagulants

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

1.2.6 Biocides & Disinfectants

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

1.3.3 Industrial Water Treatment

1.3.4 Drinking Water Treatment

1.3.5 Cooling Water Treatment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production

3.4.1 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production

3.5.1 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Business

7.1 Kemira

7.1.1 Kemira Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kemira Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ecolab

7.3.1 Ecolab Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ecolab Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Suez (GE)

7.4.1 Suez (GE) Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Suez (GE) Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Solenis

7.5.1 Solenis Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Solenis Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dow Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Akzo Nobel

7.7.1 Akzo Nobel Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Akzo Nobel Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SNF Group

7.8.1 SNF Group Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SNF Group Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shandong Taihe

7.9.1 Shandong Taihe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shandong Taihe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Feralco Group

7.10.1 Feralco Group Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Feralco Group Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 BWA Water Additives

7.12 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.13 Solvay

8 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs)

8.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Distributors List

9.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

