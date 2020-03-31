Global Wireless Health Industry Size worth $185.71 Billion By 2025

Global Wireless Health Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025 from 2018 to reach USD 185.71 Billion by the year 2025. Wireless Health is the integration of wireless technology into traditional medicine, such as diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illness, as well as other tools that can help individuals improve their personal health and wellbeing. Wireless health differs from mHealth in that wireless health solutions will not always be mobile and mobile health solutions will not always be wirelessly enabled. Mobile broadband connectivity is useful in reaching new patients in remote areas while improving productivity and convenience through data transmission.

The major players in Wireless Health Industry are Siemens AG, AT &T Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Polar Electro, McKesson Corporation, Omron Corporation and other 10 more companies’ detailed information is provided in research report.

Request for Sample of Global Wireless Health Industry Research Report:https://www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=79695

Wireless Health Industry Overview

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Patient-specific

Patient Communication and Support

Physiological Monitoring

Provider/Payer-specific

By Technology