Gram Staining Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2025

Gram stain or Gram staining, also called Gram’s method, is a method of staining used to distinguish and classify bacterial species into two large groups (gram-positive and gram-negative). The name comes from the Danish bacteriologist Hans Christian Gram, who developed the technique.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Gram Staining market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Gram Staining market by product type and applications/end industries.

Gram staining differentiates bacteria by the chemical and physical properties of their cell walls by detectingpeptidoglycan, which is present in the cell wall of Gram-positive bacteria.

The global Gram Staining market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gram Staining.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Hardy Diagnostics, ELITechGroup, BioMrieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lorne Laboratories Limited, Lennox Framework Agreement, Labema Oy, Axon Lab AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, BioWORLD, Millipore Sigma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automated Gram Staining System

Kit and Regents

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Table of Contents

1 Gram Staining Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

