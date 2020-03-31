Growth of Global AI Image Recognition Market| Insights, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2019-2025
Healthcare End User Vertical Segment is expected to Achieve Fastest Growth in the Forecast Period.
In 2018, the global AI Image Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Google
IBM
Intel
Samsung
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Qualcomm
Micron
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Security
Healthcare
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI Image Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI Image Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AI Image Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 AI Image Recognition Market Size
2.2 AI Image Recognition Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AI Image Recognition Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 AI Image Recognition Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
