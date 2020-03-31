Household Vacuum Cleaners Market : Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Household Vacuum Cleaners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global household vacuum cleaners market is expected to reach a value of US$ 18,936.9 Mn by 2026. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach over 79.1 million units at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% by 2026.The household vacuum cleaners market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. According to the report, the global household vacuum cleaners market is experiencing high-paced expansion in its size and valuation due to increase in the number of women in the workforce, change in consumer lifestyles, and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene. Despite the fact that the number of working women has increased since the past decade, women still do majority of household chores, which has led to the demand for convenient and efficient household cleaning tools.

Based on type, the household vacuum cleaners market has been segmented into upright vacuum cleaners, canister vacuum cleaners, central vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuum cleaners, drum vacuum cleaners, wet/ dry vacuum cleaners, and others. Canister vacuum cleaners hold the major share, while upright vacuum cleaners have maintained a small yet steady share. However, upright vacuum cleaners are anticipated to grow at a fast pace as these cleaners usually have a wider cleaning path, are cheaper than canister vacuum cleaners, and have easy storage, which is likely to increase the demand for upright vacuum cleaners in small households over the forecast period. Robotic vacuum cleaners are the latest innovation in the vacuum cleaners market, and are anticipated to reach over 3,400 Mn by 2026, in terms of revenue. Sale of robotic vacuum cleaners is witnessing rapid growth on account of their extreme ease of use. In addition, given the high-end technology required for such advanced features, the price of robotic vacuum cleaners is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline channels. Offline sales are expected to grow at a slower pace as they are affected by the increasing online sales. The online segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to technological advancements and innovations. Moreover, discounts and options to purchase from several brands have also resulted in the growth of the online purchase option in the household vacuum cleaners market. In addition, busy lifestyles coupled with rise in population of working women have resulted in the usage of online platforms. Thus, this is expected to result in the rise in purchase of household vacuum cleaner appliances through online platforms during the forecast period.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=442

Based on geography, the household vacuum cleaners market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, followed by Europe. With a rise in population, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace. China and Japan are currently leading the household vacuum cleaners market. In addition, changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income in China, India, Japan, and Thailand are providing a considerable push to the demand for vacuum cleaners to replace manual cleaning. The widespread focus of consumers in adopting advanced appliances for convenient and effective cleaning of dirt is a notable factor fortifying the demand.

Some of the major players operating in the household vacuum cleaners market are Bissell Inc., Dyson Ltd., Electrolux AB, Eureka Forbes, Haier Group Corporation, HausVac Inc., iRobot Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie KG, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Oreck Corporation, BLACK+DECKER Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.