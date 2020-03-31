Human Capital Management (HCM) Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Human Capital Management (HCM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Human Capital Management (HCM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

In software, sourcing and recruiting, and workforce management segment are expected to have significant market growth rates in the Human Capital Management market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Human Capital Management (HCM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Ceridian HCM, Oracle, SAP, Ultimate Software, Workday, Kronos, Automatic Data Processing, IBM, Sumtotal Systems, Employwise, Paycom Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Core HR

Workforce management

Sourcing and recruiting

Applicant tracking system

Staffing vendor management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare and life sciences

Energy and utilities

Transportation and logistics

Others

Table of Contents

1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Human Capital Management (HCM)

1.2 Classification of Human Capital Management (HCM) by Types

1.2.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Core HR

1.2.4 Workforce management

1.2.5 Sourcing and recruiting

1.2.6 Applicant tracking system

1.2.7 Staffing vendor management

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Telecom and IT

1.3.6 Consumer goods and retail

1.3.7 Healthcare and life sciences

1.3.8 Energy and utilities

1.3.9 Transportation and logistics

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Human Capital Management (HCM) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Human Capital Management (HCM) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Human Capital Management (HCM) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Human Capital Management (HCM) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Human Capital Management (HCM) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Human Capital Management (HCM) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ceridian HCM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ceridian HCM Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Oracle

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 SAP

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SAP Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ultimate Software

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ultimate Software Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Workday

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Kronos

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

