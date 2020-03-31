Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells use hydrogen as a chemical element, and are made into batteries that store energy. The basic principle is the reverse reaction of electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen were supplied to the cathode and anode, hydrogen diffusion through the cathode and the electrolyte reaction, the release of electrons through the external load to reach the anode.

North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 56.55% in 2012 and 60.27% in 2016 with an increase of 3.72%. Japan ranked the second place with the market share of 15.51% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 30.76% market share of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Japan. The top three manufacturers are Fuel Cell Energy, Panasonic and Plug Power. They respectively with global production market share as 10.88%, 10.02%, and 9.86% in 2016.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells are widely used in Stationary, Transport, Portable etc. In 2013 – 2014, the industry experience an obvious growth, but with the market returning to a reasonable state, from 2015, the market growth rate fell to a steady level.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market will register a 14.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3010 million by 2024, from US$ 1310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hydrogen and Fuel Cells business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Stationary

Transport

Portable

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Panasonic

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

Nedstack

Hydrogenics

Intelligent Energy

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells by Players

Chapter Four: Hydrogen and Fuel Cells by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Forecast

