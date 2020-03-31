Industrial Cybersecurity Market Analysis- Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis 2018

Industrial Cybersecurity is designed to protect industrial environments from cyber threats at all stages. Industrial cybersecurity is a highly growing and dynamic area of concern. It includes industrial control systems, the software and hardware solutions, and network security. These cyber security solutions are designed for the secured operation of machines and plants in industries. Increasing adoption of cloud security solutions; growing adoption of IoT in industrial control systems; rising number of cyber-crime related incidents in different end use industries

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Industrial Cybersecurity market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Cybersecurity market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of type, the network security held the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of web-based applications and the rising security breaches targeting industrial infrastructure and plant operations, wherein hackers try to gain access to sensitive data.

Of all the major end-user industries, the power industry held the largest share of the industrial cybersecurity market in 2017. Technological advancements are being carried out in the power industry to increase the production efficiency. The increasing dependence on technologies is making the power sector more prone to cyber threats. These advancements would significantly increase the demand for industrial cybersecurity solutions. Industry players are developing various products for the security of the industrial sector.

The global Industrial Cybersecurity market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Cybersecurity.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers IBM, Honeywell, ABB, Cisco, Schneider Electric, McAfee, Siemens, Dell, Symantec, Rockwell, Kaspersky Lab, Startup Ecosystem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power

Energy & Utilities

Transportation Systems

Chemical and Manufacturing

Others

