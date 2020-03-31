Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

The IoT is a network of intelligent computers, devices, and objects that collect and share huge amounts of data. The collected data is sent to a central Cloud-based service where it is aggregated with other data and then shared with end users in a helpful way. The IoT will increase automation in homes, schools, stores, and in many industries. The application of the IoT to the manufacturing industry is called the IIoT (or Industrial Internet or Industry 4.0). The IIoT will revolutionize manufacturing by enabling the acquisition and accessibility of far greater amounts of data, at far greater speeds, and far more efficiently than before.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2018. The market is flourishing in this region owing to various initiatives undertaken to encourage its development and implementation by large enterprises and governments in this region; also, there has been significant investments in the R&D of IoT solutions. These factors are driving the growth of the market in North America. The IIoT market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies of APAC, such as China and India, and in Southeast Asian countries is boosting the adoption of IIoT solutions in this region.

The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Cisco, Ge, Honeywell, Intel, IBM, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Huawei, Bosch, Kuka, Texas Instrumemts, Dassault Systemes, PTC, ARM, NEC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Device & Technology

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Energy

Oil &Gas

Metal & Mining

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Agriculture

