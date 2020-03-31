Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy Market Forecast By 2028

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy: Market Insights

Intensity modulated radiation therapy is a type of conformal radiotherapy for the treatment of cancer. Intensity modulated radiation therapy is one of the important development in oncology in recent years. Improvement in the computer technology and imaging technique enabled the rapid development in the already existing treatment for oncology. Intensity modulated radiation therapy uses advanced computer programs to calculate and deliver radiation directly to the cancer cells from different angles. Intensity radiation therapy allows patients with cancer receive higher and more effective dose of radiation and limiting the damage to healthy organs and tissues. Intensity modulated radiation therapy also reduces the chance of cure and lessen the side effects. Intensity modulated radiation therapy is most often used to treat prostate cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, brain cancer and breast cancer. Intensity modulated radiation therapy allows the radiation to deliver to tumor with more precision and accuracy, which results in few side effect and high cure rates. The computer software distributed the dose for one session and the session last for about 10-30 minutes. Intensity modulated radiation therapy uses technology to manipulate proton and photon beams of radiation to conform to the shape of tumor. Intensity modulated radiation therapy uses multiple small proton or photon beams of different intensities to accurately irradiate a tumor.

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy: Market Dynamics

Rapid adoption of new treatment in the field of oncology and innovative treatment for various type of cancer drive the market of intensity modulated radiation therapy in the near future. Increasing prevalence of different cancer such as prostate, breast, lung cancer etc. significantly drive the intensity modulated radiation therapy market. Higher adoption of new technology owing to decreased side effect of radiation therapy further spur the market of intensity modulated radiation therapy in the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement and government funding towards the treatment of cancer in developed and developing economies drive the market of intensity modulated radiation therapy. High cost of treatment and shortage of skilled professionals to perform radiotherapy restraint the intensity modulated radiation therapy market.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8093



Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy: Segmentation

The global intensity modulated radiation therapy market is segmented on basis of application, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Indication Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer Brain Cancer Others



Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Center



Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy: Overview

Advancement in the technology driven treatment for cancer have significantly changed over the time which spur the market of intensity modulated radiation therapy. Recent development in the radiation oncology, focus on technological and biological advances drive the market of intensity modulated radiation therapy in the near future. Approximately 50% of the patients benefits from the radiation therapy for cancer treatment. New technology which improve the effectiveness, decreased complication for the radiation therapy drive the market of intently modulated radiation therapy. Increasing number of cancer patients and increase level of awareness for the cancer treatment also drive the market in the forecast period.

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy: Region-wise Outlook

The North America market for intensity modulated radiation therapy market holds the largest revenue share, rising adoption of new technology for radiation therapy and high prevalence of various cancer significantly contributing towards the market growth of intensity modulated radiation therapy in North America. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global intensity modulated radiation therapy market, owing to increasing adoption of intensity modulated radiation therapy and improved healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to high government funding for cancer research and clinical trials and high prevalence of cancer and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India. China is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing graying population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in intensity modulated radiation therapy market, owing to lack of awareness and high cost of cancer treatment.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8093

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy: Key Players

Examples of some of the key service provider present in the global predisposition biomarkers market are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, Mevion Medical Systems, Brainlab, Accuray Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Xstrahl Inc among others.