LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2023

Liquefied natural gas or LNG is natural gas that has been processed to remove either valuable components e.g. helium, or those impurities that could cause difficulty downstream.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the LNG in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global LNG market is expected to grow with rising energy consumption, growing urban population, increasing demand of natural gas vehicles, accelerating economic growth and increasing preference of LNG in developing economies.

The worldwide market for LNG is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Air Products & Chemicals

BG

BP

Cheniere Energy

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom OAO

Inpex

Petroleos De Venezuela

Petronas

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Nitrogen

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction & Dairy Products

Furnaces

Fluid Bed Dryers

Food Processing

Manufacturing

Mining

Power Generation Sector

Rotary Kilns

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LNG market.

Chapter 1, to describe LNG Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LNG, with sales, revenue, and price of LNG, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LNG, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, LNG market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LNG sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global LNG Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global LNG Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America LNG by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe LNG by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific LNG by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America LNG by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa LNG by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global LNG Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global LNG Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: LNG Market Forecast (2018-2023)

