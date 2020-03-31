Medical Skull CT Market Products, Services and Solutions from 2019 to 2024

Computed tomography (CT) imaging, also known as “”CAT scanning”” (Computerized Axial Tomography), provides a different form of imaging known as cross-sectional imaging. This report mainly covers the medical skull CT.

CT scanning of the head is typically used to detect infarction, tumors, calcifications, haemorrhage and bone trauma. Of the above, hypodense (dark) structures can indicate edema and infarction, hyperdense (bright) structures indicate calcifications and haemorrhage and bone trauma can be seen as disjunction in bone windows. Tumors can be detected by the swelling and anatomical distortion they cause, or by surrounding edema. Ambulances equipped with small bore multi-sliced CT scanners respond to cases involving stroke or head trauma. CT scanning of the head is also used in CT-guided stereotactic surgery and radiosurgery for treatment of intracranial tumors, arteriovenous malformations and other surgically treatable conditions using a device known as the N-localizer.

GE, Siemens, and Philips are the only players who are significantly active in the nuclear medicine equipment segment in India. In 2016, GE is the leader followed by Siemens and Philips. The application-wise growth areas in this market segment include oncology, neurology, and cardiology with potential expansion beyond those critical specialties. In 2015, GE India produced the first CT in India. GE Healthcare, Philips Medical Systems, and Siemens Medical hold India’s absolute market share.

At present, India’s CT consumption volume accounts for about 3% of the world’s market share, which is an extremely mismatch with India’s population and demand. The CT ownership and average consumption volume of India market has a much lower level than the United States, Japan and Europe. Therefore, the Indian market has great potential.

India’s medical imaging equipment market has been on a constant rise. The CT equipment market is the third largest market of the total medical imaging equipment market in the country. The MRI and ultrasound markets are top two. The growing penetration of the private hospitals in tier I and tier II cities, growing number of private standalone diagnostic centers in the country, a rising number of government teaching and non-teaching hospitals have the major drivers of the CT equipment market in India.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Skull CT market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Skull CT business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Skull CT market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Medical Skull CT value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

2S Spiral Scan CT

16S Spiral Scan CT

64S Spiral Scan CT

128S Spiral Scan CT

Others

Segmentation by application:

Private Hospital

Public Hospital

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips

Toshiba

Hitachi

Shimadzu

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Skull CT consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Skull CT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Skull CT manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Skull CT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Skull CT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Medical Skull CT by Players

Chapter Four: Medical Skull CT by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Skull CT Market Forecast



